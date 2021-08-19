Today is National Chocolate Pecan Pie Day, so here’s a quick and easy recipe for the decadent dessert.

Pecan pie is a synonym for nostalgia, especially because it transports us back to our childhoods, when we couldn’t wait to try a slice of the delectable dessert while it baked in the oven.

Nutty pies are one of the most popular American sweets, with a mouthwatering combination of sweet and salty flavors and an eclair-like sticky texture. Pecan pies are the centerpiece of the dinner table over the Thanksgiving holiday. Pecan pies are a great snack for kids because of their sweet, gooey filling and moist, flaky crust.

The 19th of August has been declared as National Chocolate Pecan Pie Day to honor the chocolaty variety of the popular pie.

When chocolates are added to the pies, they become even more wonderful.

To commemorate the occasion, I've included a simple recipe for pecan pie, which has long been a favorite. If you do this at home, your kids will go crazy.

Ingredients:

Procedure:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (175 degrees C). Stir sugar, corn syrup, butter, water, and cornstarch together in a medium pot. Turn the heat to high, turn the pan over, and bring it to a full boil.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk the eggs until they are very frothy. Incorporate the syrup mixture into the batter. Combine the salt, vanilla, and pecans in a mixing bowl. Fill a pie crust halfway with the mixture. Bake for 45-50 minutes in a preheated oven, and your pie will be ready to eat.

A fast tip: To make the pie irresistibly fantastic, drizzle some chocolate ganache or choco sauce on top.

Here are some pecan pie statements that reflect its enduring popularity.

“I believe I am similar to other mothers who believe that if we don’t have the pecan pie we have every year, Christmas won’t be Christmas.”

Faith Hill is a country singer.