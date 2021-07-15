Today is another mass immunization session in Sefton Park.

Liverpool is racing to vaccinate as many people as possible before July 19th, so a mass vaccination program is returning to Sefton Park today.

The event is open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. today (July 15), noon to 9 p.m. tomorrow, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18.

At the Review Field in Sefton Park, this is the second mass immunization ‘Grab-a-Jab’ event for those aged 18 and up.

In the battle to vaccinate the city, Liverpool is falling behind its neighbors.

On Saturday and Sunday last week, a pop-up clinic operated by Central Liverpool Primary Care Network and backed by Liverpool City Council and Liverpool Clinical Commissioning Group offered both first and second doses of the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccinations.

“Thousands of people went up last weekend to get a jab, and I’d want to thank everyone who did,” Liverpool’s Director of Public Health Matt Ashton said in a statement to the ECHO.

“However, a large proportion of people in the city are still due for their second immunization or have yet to have their first, which is why we’re making it as simple as possible.

“The virus hasn’t gone away, and Covid-19 hospital admissions are on the rise again, particularly among individuals who haven’t yet received their immunizations, so it’s critical that people take advantage.”

The vaccination rate in Liverpool is lower than in other sections of the Liverpool City Region, although it is comparable to other cities.

Over 66 percent of all people in the city had received their first dose by Friday, July 9, and nearly half had received both.

Before the limitations are lifted next week, Councillor Frazer Lake, cabinet member for social care and health, is urging young people to be vaccinated.

“We are doing everything we can to make it as easy as possible for people to get vaccinated, especially those younger residents who have only recently become eligible,” he stated in a statement to the ECHO.

“Our 18-24 year olds have some of the highest infection rates in the city, and we need our young people to help us fight Covid-19.

“Next week, more restrictions will be lifted,. The summary comes to a close.