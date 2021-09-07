Today in the UK, temperatures are expected to reach 30 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures in areas of the UK are expected to hit 30°C today (Tuesday, September 7) as the country continues to have a warm September.

As students return to school this week, the Met Office says certain places are on the verge of experiencing an official heatwave.

On Monday, the highest temperature recorded in the UK was 28.9°C in Larkhill, Wiltshire, followed by 28.8°C in Santon Downham, Suffolk, and 28.7°C in Middle Wallop, Hampshire.

The greatest temperature was 27.1°C in Usk, Monmouthshire, in Wales, with 24°C in Fyvie Castle, Aberdeenshire, Scotland, and 22.2°C in Ballywatticock, Northern Ireland.

A Met Office meteorologist, Greg Dewhurst, said central and eastern England were the most probable locations to see temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Temperatures will be in the mid-to-high 20s over England and Wales, with temperatures in Scotland and Northern Ireland ranging from 24 to 25 degrees.

Mr Dewhurst said a low pressure system moving in from the west will make it “less hot” in parts of Wales and Northern Ireland on Wednesday, but “hot air” will remain in central and eastern England and Scotland, bringing highs of 26 to 29 degrees Celsius.

Later in the week, temperatures will drop, with a chance of some heavy showers.

Mr Dewhurst said that the central and eastern sections of England would see an official heatwave from Monday to Wednesday, but that it would only be “just about make it.”

When an area records a period of at least three consecutive days of daily maximum temperature levels meeting or exceeding thresholds that differ across the country, it is considered to be in a UK heatwave.

25 degrees Celsius for Wales, Scotland, and south-west England, 27 degrees Celsius for southern and eastern England, and 28 degrees Celsius for London.

Mr Dewhurst explained, “We often get a warmer spell, particularly early in September.” “August was exceptionally cool and gloomy, so this is the UK’s warmest weather spell since July.”

September has already surpassed August’s record-breaking high temperature of 27.2°C in the UK, which was set in 2016.

The current hot weather coincides with the official end of summer, which was set for August 31 in meteorological terms.