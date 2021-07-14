Today, Ibiza and Mallorca could be removed from the Green List.

According to reports, popular Spanish holiday destinations are in danger of being placed on the amber list just a fortnight after being allowed for quarantine-free travel.

Due to an increase in instances, the Balearic islands, including tourist attractions Ibiza, Mallorca, and Menorca, could be removed from the green watchlist — areas the government considers safe for tourism but could be lowered to the amber list – on Wednesday, according to sources.

On their return to England, visitors to amber-listed nations, such as mainland Spain, must self-isolate for 10 days.

Those who have been properly vaccinated and are under the age of 18 will no longer be required to quarantine as of July 19.

The purported travel change was initially reported by The Sun, which described a source as stating, “It’s all still up for discussion, but the stats aren’t terrific, which is why it was put on the watch list in the first place.”

The Department of Transport said it has “nothing to say at the time” about changes to the travel status of the Balearic Islands.

According to one analyst, certain countries may be moving away from the green list, while others may be moving in the opposite direction.

According to Robert Boyle, former head of strategy at British Airways parent company IAG, Italy, Germany, and Poland are among the places most likely to be added to the Government’s green travel list.

Austria, Bulgaria, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia, and Switzerland were among the “strong candidates” from Europe to be added to the quarantine-free list, according to his website www.gridpoint.consulting.

Self-isolation is not necessary for visitors coming in the UK from countries on the green list.

He said that there was a case to be made for Hong Kong and Taiwan to be added to the green list, and that Canada was also a good chance, despite the fact that the North American country does not currently welcome visitors from the UK.

As of 9 a.m. on Tuesday, the UK was dealing with its own summer rise of cases, with 36,660 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases reported.

As of Tuesday, another 50 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the country’s total to 128,481 — the largest day-on-day increase since April 9.

