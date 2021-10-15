Today, everyone paying with a debit card will notice a significant difference.

Today, a change in the amount we can spend on contactless payments went into effect.

Previously, shoppers could only spend up to £45 with their card, but this has now been expanded to £100.

Following a public consultation and discussions with the retail and banking sectors, the rise was determined after consultations between the Treasury and the Financial Conduct Authority.

Finance UK’s Chief Executive has praised the development, claiming that it will provide clients more options when it comes to spending.

According to David Postings, “Customers now have more options when it comes to paying for things like their weekly purchase or a tank of gas thanks to the new £100 cap.

“Contactless payments have grown in popularity, and the payments sector has worked hard to guarantee that businesses can offer the new higher limit to customers.”

According to trade organization UK Finance, contactless debit and credit card transactions accounted for 60% of all debit and credit card transactions in the UK between January and July.

There were 6.6 billion payments totaling £81.4 billion in this category.

According to information from UK Finance, contactless cards were used for only 7% of all payments in 2016, including cash.

By 2018, over one-fifth (19%) of all transactions were made using contactless cards, and by 2020, more than a quarter (27%) of all payments were made with contactless cards.

Some individuals are concerned about the potential for fraud as a result of the increase, but an FCA spokesman said the rules were altered to enable the industry “adapt to the changing methods in which customers prefer to pay.”

He stated, ” “Since the industry lifted the limit to £45 in April 2020, available fraud rate data suggests there has been no major increase in contactless payment-related fraud. Furthermore, in other countries where the contactless limit has been raised to the equivalent of £100 or more, we have found no significant increase in fraudulent transactions.

“Firms must seek to minimise the risk of unauthorised transactions and fraud, and tools to monitor for fraudulent activities must be in place. We’ll continue to keep a close eye on the statistics as the limit rises.” What should you do if you’re concerned about being a victim of fraud? “Summary finishes,” according to the UK Finance Ministry.