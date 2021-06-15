Today, Downing Street revealed the time of Boris Johnson’s press conference.

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, will address the country this evening.

Mr Johnson is anticipated to clarify that the so-called ‘independence day’ of June 21 will be postponed.

The administration had hoped to announce the end of all coronavirus limitations on that date, as specified in their roadmap.

However, the rapid spread of the Delta strain of the virus, which was detected in India, is generating grave alarm and will almost certainly postpone the lifting of restrictions by four weeks.

Mr Johnson is likely to argue that the delay is necessary to vaccinate more people, avoid additional hospitalizations, and avert another lockdown.

On Saturday, Mr Johnson described the spiraling figures as a “serious, serious concern”

The delay is thought to be four weeks, which means the next part of the roadmap would not begin until July 19.

Mr Johnson will attend a press conference from Downing Street at 6 p.m. today, it has been confirmed.

He will be joined at the news briefing by Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance and Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty, who will explain the scientific and medical rationale for delaying the removal of all restrictions.

According to the Daily Telegraph, when Mr Johnson addresses the public in a Downing Street press conference, he is anticipated to emphasize the need of adhering to the rules now to avert a future shutdown.

According to a senior government source, “the message has always been cautious but irreversible.” That has been and will continue to be our mantra.

“It would be far worse to be in doubt and regress. It is preferable to be cautious and certain. This is the final heave. The vaccination and the virus are in a head-to-head race.”

It comes after Covid reported 7,738 instances in the last 24 hours — an increase of 52.5 percent in a week. Additional 187 individuals were admitted to hospitals, a 15.2 percent rise above the rolling seven-day average.

