Today, consumers at George at Asda may look for £12 Gucci goods in stores.

Today is the best day of the year for George at Asda buyers, since it was announced that the supermarket will sell Gucci clothing for as little as £12.

To commemorate the debut of Ridley Scott’s film House of Gucci, starring Lady Gaga and Jared Leto, the shop has made the change.

But, if you want to get your hands on one of the pre-owned Gucci pieces, you’ll have to act quickly, and there’s a catch. Nobody knows where they’ll end up.

According to the Mirror, Asda employees have been charged with hiding the 30 special gems at stores around the UK.

The experiment is being carried out in collaboration with PreLoved, the supermarket’s sustainability partner.

By scanning George @ Asda store floors for fragments of fashion history, lucky consumers will be able to score a discount. You’ll be lucky to discover one of the old pieces, with new Gucci coats fetching up to £4,000 and a pair of socks costing £145.

Vintage items are already accessible in 50 supermarkets across the UK, including London, Bristol, Birmingham, Edinburgh, and Brighton, as part of the retailer’s ‘George for Good’ initiative.

“Our connection with George at Asda is one that we are really proud of,” said Steve Lynam, managing director of Preloved Wholesaler LTD. “We’re happy to be able to offer their consumers the chance to pick up something they have always dreamed of owning in their local supermarket.”

“Whether you are a vintage enthusiast or just want to make more sustainable choices, our hand-picked PreLoved goods are always a treasure trove of treasures, and now Gucci is adding to our customers’ reasons to shop with us,” Lauren Mallins of George at Asda said.

Today’s lucky shoppers are urged to post their vintage Gucci finds on social media using the hashtags #Preloved and #HouseofGucci.