Today, Aldi is launching a SpecialBuy rattan sofa and other outdoor furniture.

Today, Aldi is launching a range of outdoor products, including a corner sofa set and a bar gazebo, on their website.

Customers love the cheap retailer’s SpecialBuy products, which include anything from homeware to clothing to furniture, but none are as popular as its garden supplies.

Aldi has grown incredibly famous in recent years for their outdoor furniture selections, particularly the Hanging Egg Chair, which has hundreds of people waiting in online lines to get their hands on.

Aldi has announced that a number of garden products will be available starting today, August 29.

Today marks the return of its Rattan Corner Sofa, which has gotten a lot of attention from customers every time it comes back into stock.

The sofa comes with comfy seat and back cushions, a three-year warranty, and UV-protected wicker. It is available in cream or grey.

The Rattan Corner Sofa and Cover Bundle costs £269.95.

The Rattan Effect Sofa Set with Canopy, priced at £449.99, is also on sale today. A three-seater sofa, two chairs, a stool, and a coffee table, as well as a set of cushions, are included in the set. It also includes a canopy that can be pulled over to provide shade.

This weekend, Aldi's Gardenline Bar Gazebo is also available at a reduced price of £124.99 (down from £179.99). A useful shelf unit, gazebo, and two seats are included in the package.

Aldi has a garden section.