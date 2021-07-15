Today, a new sculpture honoring Liverpool’s rivers was unveiled in the city center.

On The Liverpool Plinth today, a magnificent new sculpture was unveiled.

The artwork, which is the newest addition to The Liverpool Plinth, honors the horse power that has shaped Liverpool’s and England’s historic waterways.

Faith Bebbington, a Liverpool-based artist, is the latest to have her piece erected on The Liverpool Plinth, the North’s answer to London’s Fourth Plinth in Trafalgar Square, which celebrates and platforms Northern sculptors.

The Liverpool Plinth, which is backed by Liverpool BID Company and dot-art and stands on Liverpool Parish Church, overlooks the city’s famed Pier Head and River Mersey, and has featured a new sculpture every 12 months since 2018.

Jimmy, the winning 2021 sculpture, represents a horse, which was previously a regular sight along Liverpool’s rivers and canal edges. Jimmy was named after a working horse the artist rode as a child. He stands at the Pier Head, overlooking the Leeds to Liverpool Canal, which opened to boats in April 2009 following a £22 million extension that extended the canal past the city’s historic shoreline.

Working horses towed narrow boats through Britain’s canals and were one of the principal modes of transportation for commodities across the country from 1740. They would assist in the transportation of fruit and products arriving at Liverpool’s docks up the canal to Manchester and the North of England.

Jimmy wears a coat made of recycled plastic milk bottles with an inner framework of steel, willow, and wire. Faith Bebbington was commissioned by the Canal and River Trust to create a sculpture for the Ellesmere Port National Waterways Museum.

The sculpture was chosen from a pool of artists from the North of England who responded to an open call. It is the fourth sculpture to be placed on the Liverpool Plinth, and it will be there for a year.

Liverpool BID Company, Liverpool Parish Church, and dot-art commissioned the Liverpool Plinth. The winning artist will be awarded £1,000 in prize money. The site’s goal is to highlight up-and-coming Northern sculptors, highlight public art, and bring contemporary art to a historic piece of Liverpool’s waterfront.

According to Bill Addy, CEO of Liverpool BID Company: