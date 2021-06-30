Toby’s unusual sleeping habit has enraged Love Island viewers.

Shannon was ejected from the villa in an unexpected eviction tonight, and the islanders were left reeling.

The islanders began to get into bed after numerous conversations, still talking about what had happened.

Shannon is the first Love Island competitor to leave after only 48 hours.

Chloe and Aaron, a newly formed pair, shared a bed, but viewers were quick to notice a feature on Toby’s bed instead.

As Toby and Kaz snuggled up in bed, many viewers noticed that he was wearing socks.

Many viewers thought it was strange behavior, and many of them were turned off by Toby’s bedtime clothes.

“Toby sleeps in socks, which is enough to set anyone off,” Caroline Bennison added.

“Noooooo why is Toby sleeping with socks on?” questioned Oliwia Kozlowska.

“I’m sorry, but why is Toby wearing socks in bed?” Chloe inquired.

“Anyone anyone notice that Toby sleeps with his socks on?” Emma Crawley asked.

“Toby sleeps with socks on!” Jason Tinney said. (emoji of a sick person)