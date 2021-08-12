Toby’s latest Instagram post has been dubbed “hilarious” by Love Island fans.

Toby has left his Instagram account in the hands of his close friends while he is in the villa, and fans couldn’t stop laughing at its most recent post tonight.

Toby is seen holding multiple phones in one hand, with a photobomb from Jake, in the most recent post.

Fans reacted quickly to the amusing and “correct” caption.

“A phone for every girl Tobz has pulled for a chat,” it said.

Fans have criticised ITV’s Love Island after a shocking development on tonight’s episode.

Toby has been in the villa since the beginning, dating Kaz, Chloe, Abi (who has since been dumped), Mary (who he brought back from Casa Amor), and finally back with Chloe.

Despite having a date with Aaron, a new boy and fellow player, Chloe chose to stay with Toby.