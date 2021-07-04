Toby from Love Island is having second thoughts about recoupling.

Even though Love Island has only been returned for a week, couples are already feuding and shifting places.

Kaz and Toby had been together since the beginning, and everything appeared to be going well after a beautiful date by the sea.

However, the couple’s relationship may now be jeopardized, as Toby may be reconsidering his decision.

This year’s Love Island has been slammed by a former Corrie star.

Toby and Kaz went on a picnic to a beautiful area to get to know each other better.

In Friday night’s episode, despite Toby’s thoughtless remark about Kaz coming over “if you want,” she chose to recouple with him.

Even though Kaz still wants to kiss Toby, he admits to Brad and Aaron in Love Island’s First Look that he feels “like I’m at the stage where she likes me more than I like her.”

Toby also stated that he has no idea what he will do next.

“Toby never liked Kaz though it was so evident #loveisland,” a fan wrote on Twitter.

“I need Kaz to break free from the constraints of her one-sided relationship with Toby #LoveIsland,” another said.

“I love Kaz, but she needs to see that Toby isn’t into her and move on before she gets hurt,” one person tweeted.

“With the exception of when they do challenges, Toby does not hug, kiss, or embrace her, my sister needs to wake up #loveisland.”