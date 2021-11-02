Toby Carvery has issued a warning about a Facebook scam that is attempting to steal consumer information.

Toby Carvery has issued a warning about a fraud that is attempting to collect personal information from individuals.

According to the well-known restaurant business, there has been a ‘upsurge’ in phony Facebook accounts created in the name of the carvery chain.

According to a Toby Carvery spokeswoman, the ‘primary goal’ of these pages is to acquire people’s contact information, financial information, and other personal information.

The eatery claims it has reported the pages to Facebook for ‘violating’ the social media platform’s community guidelines in the hopes of putting an end to the spam.

Toby Carvery, on the other hand, cautioned that these pages “remain online for longer than they should” and advised people to exercise caution.

“Unfortunately, there has been an upswing in fake Facebook pages being created with the fundamental objective of obtaining contact and payment details from users,” a spokeswoman stated in a Facebook statement.

“Please be advised that we have taken the proper procedures and reported this page (and any others) to Facebook for breaking its Community Standards.

“However, these pages may remain active for longer than they should, so please use caution.”

“If you come across these pages, do not engage with them and report them as quickly as possible.”

Many individuals replied on the Facebook post, claiming to have witnessed a fraud in which the restaurant’s CEO offered “free food” and “free coupons.”

“I shared and commented to get an inbox requesting me to conduct a survey!” one user wrote.

I realized it was a hoax at that point and deleted the post.

“However, I’ve seen others fall for it as well.”

Yes, there are a lot of scam pages out there with the term “fans” at the end of a legitimate page name,” said another.

“There is a Toby Carvery fans website promising it will give out free vouchers, but it then asks you to log into a page,” a third person added.

“Of course, I’m stealing your information.”

