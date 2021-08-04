Toby Aromolaran of Love Island dumps two Islanders in favor of Chloe Burrows, as fans predict the same thing.

Toby Aromolaran of Love Island was in a tizzy tonight as he had to choose between three Islanders.

After Casa Amor chose to bring back Mary Bedford, the footballer was paired with Abi Rawlings.

Prior to meeting Abi, Toby was dating and serious about Chloe Burrows.

Toby acknowledged tonight that he wasn’t sure if he’d made a mistake by pairing up with Mary.

“I’m at a position where I’m with Mary, brought Mary back, didn’t expect Abi to be alone, but she’s alone,” Toby told Jake Cornish and Tyler Cruickshank. She seemed to still be interested in getting to know me, but my mind is on… Chlo.”

Tyler’s response was, “What?”

“I’m trying to be serious,” Toby stated as Jake and Tyler laughed.

“Oh man, Chloe?” Tyler at the Beach Hut exclaimed. ‘What?’ I’m just thinking. ‘What?’ I mean, really, ‘What?’ It came out of nowhere.”

“I walked down with Mary and obviously, I was like, ‘Agh, Abi’s by herself, what the f***’,” Toby added to the boys.

“But then I realize, out of the corner of my eye, that Chloe is also with someone.” ‘Woah, I don’t like that,’ I say. I had a feeling it would happen; I had a feeling she’d be with someone.

“However, I had no idea I’d feel the way I did.

“Which, in turn, reveals a lot about how I feel about the girl. In my opinion, it is not dead. So, the question becomes, “Will I regret not attempting if I don’t try?”

“What the hell?” Millie exclaimed in the Beach Hut. Toby had to go through two girls before he realized he liked Chloe and missed her? You don’t think you’ll be able to forecast it, do you?”

Mary was perplexed as well, because she thought Toby wanted to reconcile with Abi.

Fans joked that when pop singer Mabel performs for the Islanders in the villa, Toby’s “head will turn.”

“Nah, watch Toby go after Mabel this week,” Savannah remarked.

“Toby is sure going to try and pull @Mabel for a talk when she gets in the villa,” Charlotte tweeted.

“Toby’s head is going to,” Bambino wrote.

