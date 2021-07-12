Toblerone enthusiasts say the Swiss chocolate should be ashamed of its new cheesecake, and we agree.

Toblerone, a Swiss chocolatier, has released its own cheesecake.

Tolberone’s milk chocolate can now be found on top of the characteristic triangular-shaped bar in the style of a baked cheesecake.

The cheesecake, which comes with a chocolate-flavored biscuit foundation and is appropriate for vegetarians, is available in most supermarkets.

Toblerone, which was founded in Switzerland in 1908, is famous for their characteristic bars, which are wrapped in tinfoil and packaged in a triangular box.

The sweet treat is frequently purchased as a Christmas stocking filler, but it is available year-round.

We decided to give their new cheesecake a try to see if it lived up to their decadent bars.

But first, here’s what other customers had to say about the cake.

“If I were Toblerone’s producer, I would be ashamed to have my name linked with this product,” one consumer stated in response to the Tesco ratings.

“The chocolate tasted nothing like Toblerone, and the biscuit crumb foundation was old and bitter.” “This isn’t good.”

“This had no taste, couldn’t understand how Toblerone envisioned it in any way save from a few almonds in the chocolate coating on top,” another added.

“The packaging indicated it served six people, but it only served four, and that wasn’t a big portion. I’m not going to buy it again. “What a letdown.”

However, not everyone thought it was all horrible.

“Best cheesecake ever!” one Tesco consumer exclaimed.

“It’s very creamy and sweet, and it’s just excellent.”

“I’m going to put on weight if I keep buying those every minute…

This chocolate puts GU yo to shame – theirs is too dark and bitter for me, whereas this one is delightful and subtle.

“The GU foundation usually rock hard, but this one is soft and beautiful! Yum!”

To begin, the Toblerone cheesecake arrives frozen and must be defrosted in the refrigerator for four to five hours.

I’m usually wary about frozen cheesecakes; other frozen desserts are OK, but because of the biscuit base, I believe a cheesecake should always be slightly fresher.

Toblerone is one of my favorite chocolates; chunky chocolate, honey, and almond nougat – what’s not to like?

When it’s put on a cheesecake, though, it loses the pleasurable factor of chewing on a slice. The summary comes to a close.