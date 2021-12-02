To watch Christmas movies and consume mince pies, you may be paid £1,000.

Buzz Bingo has announced its aim to find the finest Christmas film of all time, with December 1 marking the unofficial start of the holiday season.

The internet business is taking the duty so seriously that it has hired a festive film buff to watch and rate Christmas movies while snacking.

The chosen applicant will be compensated with £1,000 for their efforts.

In addition to the money, whomever is chosen for the position will receive a Christmas basket packed of sweets to assist them get through the work.

A classic chocolate selection box, hot chocolate, mince pies, and other treats will be available.

The following movies will be evaluated and watched:

The Miracle on 34th Street: The Santa Clause

The SeasonNativity

With The Kranks For Christmas

Santa Claus is a bad guy.

The Nightmare Before Christmas is a Tim Burton film.

Decorate Your Halls

Actually, there is love.

It’s All Jingle Jingle Jingle Jingle Jingle

Elf

Die Hard: Home Alone

The Grinch Who Stole Christmas is a children’s book written by Dr. Seuss

To apply for the job, you must inform Buzz Bingo why you are the ideal candidate for the position.

Entrants must be at least 18 years old.

Click here to apply or learn more about the position.