To underscore Mohamed Salah’s point, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says “huge thing with Messi and Ronaldo.”

Mohamed Salah has been dubbed “the best player in the world” by Jurgen Klopp, who feels the Liverpool striker can only improve.

As the Reds romped to a 5-0 Premier League victory over Watford on Saturday, Salah concluded an excellent individual effort with another amazing solo goal.

With a sublime assist, the Egyptian, who has 10 goals in as many games this season, also set up Sadio Mane for the opener.

And, despite the fact that Salah’s status has been questioned following his outrageous performance against Manchester City earlier this month, Klopp feels confident in the player’s current position.

“He is without a doubt one of the finest in the world right now,” the Reds’ manager stated.

“It isn’t for me to decide who is the best. But he is the best for me.

“I see him every day, so it’s probably easier for me.” But there’s still Lewandowski and people like him out there, Ronaldo is still scoring like crazy, and Messi is still putting up world-class performances.

“Others will follow. But for the time being, he is unquestionably at the top of that list.” Salah was the game’s outstanding performer, while Roberto Firmino scored his second hat-trick of the season as Liverpool extended their unbeaten run to 20 games.

And Klopp has revealed how the 29-year-ambition old’s propels him to greater heights.

“He’ll be on that level for a while,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp remarked. “He improves and is at an age where he can and does so on a regular basis.

“You can see with the first goal he set up for Sadio, it was a beautiful pass, and he carried it back from the summer break because he’s begun doing those kinds of things.”

“Perhaps people are only now beginning to see his consistency.” It was, however, always present.

“He’s been with us for five seasons now, and the way he’s performed since he’s been here is really remarkable.”

“He’s been among the top five in the world since he joined Liverpool, and he’s currently the greatest.”

“The important thing about Messi and Ronaldo is that no one doubted it for years.” “However, Mo,” says the narrator, “the summary comes to an end.”