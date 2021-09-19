To test the psychopath theory, a teen and her friends murder an 18-year-old girl.

In August, a juvenile girl in Brazil killed an unsuspecting 18-year-old with the help of her pals to see if she had what it required to be a psychotic killer.

Raissa Nunes Borges, 19, Jeferson Cavalcante Rodrigues, 22, Enzo Jacomini Carneiro Matos, 18, and an unnamed 16-year-old girl were detained on Wednesday for the murder of Ariane Barbara Laureano de Oliveira in the Brazilian city of Goiania on August 24, according to local news station G1. The trio allegedly admitted to the crime, according to police.

The victim was chosen by the group because she was small and delicate and unlikely to put up much of a struggle, according to investigators. Borges was the one who wanted to know if she could turn into a psychopath and devised the idea.

According to local authorities, the group meticulously planned the murder and had compiled a list of potential victims.

On August 24, the group planned to meet with the victim in Goiania.

Ariane allegedly sent her mother an audio message that night, saying she was out with friends but would be home soon, but her family claims she vanished after that.

The body of the 18-year-old female, who had three stab wounds and traces of strangling, was discovered seven days later in nearby woods.

Borges was supposed to kill the adolescent to see if she really did have psychopathic tendencies, but the other accused joined in when the victim put up too much of a fight, according to police.

According to local police head Marcos de Oliveira Gomes, the trio planned to initiate the attack in their car when a pre-selected song played at a precise point during their chat. Borges was supposed to kill the victim whenever one of the others clicked their fingers.

Borges attempted but failed to strangle Ariane. Until the victim passed out, one of her friends assisted her. They decided to stab Ariane three times to make sure she was dead because she was still breathing. After confirming that she was dead, the suspects discarded Ariane’s body in the bushes before fleeing.

The garbage bags used to conceal the body were already in the boot of the car when the murder was committed, according to police.

It’s unclear who conducted the stabbing or where they did it. Brief News from Washington Newsday.