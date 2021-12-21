To surprise his wife, a man gets a tattoo, only to discover that he miscalculated their wedding date.

“I knew I should have looked it up for him on the internet!” His wife later stated, “Mistakes happen,” but a man who wanted to surprise his wife wished he had recognized his error before it was permanently inscribed on his flesh. Ashley Carlevato, the man’s wife, took to TikTok to tell how the big anniversary surprise turned into a major disaster, leaving her husband blushing.

Carlevato stated in her Instagram post that she and her spouse were enjoying their first wedding anniversary this year. According to News18, they wanted to do something special for each other ahead of the anniversary and agreed to get tattoos as gifts.

“We decided to get tattoos for our first wedding anniversary,” Carlevato remarked in the video.

Carlevato stated she opted to tattoo the initial letter of her husband’s name as a homage to her marriage. So she got a “A” tattooed on her ring finger. Her husband, on the other hand, chose to have their wedding date tattooed on his arm. According to 9Honey, he only noticed it was the wrong date after the tattoo was completed.

Carlevato explained, “He was intended to have our wedding date in Roman numerals on his arm.” “We married on January 1, 2019 (1.1.19), but he got 11,919 instead.” She captioned the video, “I knew I should have googled it for him!”

Many social media users responded to Carlevato’s video by saying that they, too, want dates tattooed on their flesh but are frightened of making the same mistake.

“I want to tattoo ours in Roman numerals but I’m TERRIFIED of it occurring,” one TikTok member posted, while another said, “I got my daughter’s birth date in Roman numerals and I double-checked it a million times to make sure it was correct.”

Carlevato’s plight was shared by another user, who reported the same thing happened to their husband after he received a tattoo.

“My spouse was meant to get our wedding date tattooed (2.23.19), but he got 2.33.19 instead,” the user explained.

One commentator went so far as to say that getting matching tattoos for couples is a bad idea in the first place. The user wrote, “Never get matching tattoos with your [significant other].” “It’s a bad omen for the relationship.” I know far too many people who have matched and are either no longer together or constantly dispute and fight.”