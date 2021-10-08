To stop the spread of Covid, face masks may be brought back into classrooms in England.

Under contingency preparations to keep coronavirus at bay in the classroom over the winter, students may be required to wear masks again.

Nadhim Zahawi, the Education Secretary, stated that he did not want to see bubbles reintroduced, in which entire classes or year groups might be sent home following a positive Covid test.

However, he believes it is important to have procedures in place to combat the pandemic in schools.

Mr Zahawi also defended the Department for Education’s (DfE) sluggish implementation of carbon dioxide sensors, which was first announced in August.

Mr Zahawi told Sky News that he was concerned about the impact of the Covid-19 regulations on attendance.

“The good news is that 99 percent of schools are open, owing to excellent teachers and support personnel, as well as parents and children,” he stated.

“Attendance has increased; the most recent data I saw were about 90%, but that will undoubtedly change depending on infection rates.” My top objective, though, is to safeguard education and keep those institutions running.” However, he stated that he would not return to the bubble system to do so because “you witnessed the drop off in attendance, which truly harms mental wellbeing, mental health of children.”

Mr Zahawi did not rule out the possibility of masks being used in the classroom in England again.

“We have a contingency plan, as you would expect me to have (…) it involves plenty of contingencies, including masks, without a doubt,” he stated.

Face coverings were made optional in schools and colleges in May, but according to government instructions, directors of public health may advise institutions to restore them if cases increase.

Mr Zahawi also stated that schools will have access to technology that would increase ventilation.

In August, the Department for Education announced that starting September, 300,000 carbon dioxide monitors would be rolled out across all state-funded education settings to help staff combat poor ventilation and minimize the spread of Covid-19.

“They’re going out before the end of this month,” Mr Zahawi stated on Sky News when asked if there had been any progress. We will see a significant increase in the number of students enrolled in schools, which is critical.

“We’re also looking at ventilation and how we can ensure that schools are properly ventilated.”

