To steal silver anklets, a robber chops off the feet of a 45-year-old woman.

In the Rajsamand area of Rajasthan, India, a 45-year-old woman was discovered dead in a field with her feet hacked off. The deceased woman was allegedly attacked by a thief who severed her feet and stole the silver anklets she was wearing at the time, according to the police.

Kankubai, the victim, was on her way to meet her husband on Monday morning when she was murdered. According to India Today, she had left her home with meals for her husband and proceeded to the field where he was working. Kankubai was assassinated before she could reach the battlefield.

When Kankubai’s husband got home and asked his children where their mother was, her relatives became concerned. They told him she had gone to the farm earlier that morning to fetch him his food.

Kankubai’s relatives and neighbors began exploring the region for her, but she was not found. Kankubai’s body was discovered with her feet chopped off, and a missing report was made with the Charbhuja police station. Her neck was also attacked by the suspected thief, resulting in her premature death.

The murderer has been identified and apprehended.

A similar incidence occurred a few weeks before Kankubai’s murder in Jaipur, Rajasthan, where the body of a 55-year-old woman was discovered with her feet cut. According to the Times Of India, the deceased woman was named as Geeta Devi, who was discovered in a pool of blood following the incident.

Around 10 a.m. on Oct. 19, Devi took livestock out for grazing to the same area where she had worked for 40 years. A villager walking across the area observed blood and discovered Devi’s body in the field a few hours later.

Devi’s throat was lacerated, and her silver jewelry was gone. The offenders allegedly chopped off her feet and stole her anklets with a sharp-edged device, likely an ax, according to the police.

According to India Today, the victim’s relatives accused the police of not providing a complete picture of the incident. Radhesyam Sharma, Devi’s brother-in-law, claimed that the police told the media that Devi’s body had been hacked in three places, whereas the truth was that it had been slashed in 15 places.

The assailants’ identities were not revealed.