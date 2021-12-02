To Stay Protected From The Omicron Variant, Dr. Fauci Recommends These Steps.

Dr. Anthony Fauci outlined procedures that Americans should continue to take to help protect themselves from the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

“We’ve stated that over and over again, and it deserves repeating,” Fauci said during a meeting with the White House’s Covid-19 response team on Tuesday.

As the Omicron strain grows increasingly prevalent in the United States, Fauci suggests taking these precautions as a reminder of what you can do to protect yourself and others. According to the CDC, the first Omicron variant case was discovered and confirmed in California on Wednesday.

The following are Fauci’s suggestions:

1)Get vaccinated if you haven’t already.

2) If you’ve already been vaccinated, get boosted.

3) Make use of masks.

4) Stay away from crowds.

5) Stay away from places that aren’t well ventilated.

6) Spend time outside rather than inside.

7) Maintain a safe distance.

8) Wash your hands with soap and water.

9) Getting tested if it’s necessary.

10) Isolate if necessary.

As a preventative measure against Omicron and any new variants, it’s critical to keep practicing these actions.

“Those are the activities we’ve been engaged in.” “We must continue to do them,” Fauci added.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky also underlined the necessity of being proactive in order to keep safe throughout the briefing.

“As I’ve previously stated, this virus is unpredictable, and we must remain vigilant as new facts, science, and mutations emerge. Over the previous 20 months, one thing has become clear: we cannot foretell the future, but we can prepare for it. And that is exactly what we have been doing: preparing for this moment,” Walensky added.