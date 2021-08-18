To spend more time with dogs, the owner opened a “nursery-style” doggy day care in Liverpool city centre.

After her beloved pet died, a lady who founded a doggy day care service to spend more time with him is now running it in his honor.

Wags and Tails also provides a walking service, and it is owned and operated by Giselle Kiel, who remembers her own dog Toby in everything she does.

When Giselle moved to Spain in 2018, she was forced to rehome Toby because she didn’t have anybody else to look after him while her mother was ill, but a reunion was finally on the cards.

“There was nobody to take care of him, so I had to interview a couple families and rehome him,” she told TeamDogs.

“When I returned from Spain, I received no communication from the family who had adopted him. However, in June 2019, I received a call from a local veterinarian informing me that Toby had been admitted and was doing well.

“That’s when I started Wag Walks, because I believed it was fate that we’d reunited again.”

Wag Walks was started by Toby, a 25-year-old from Woolton, as a method for him to interact with his friends, socialize, and have a secure place to play.

“One of my ideas came from my brother’s godmother, who owned a doggy day care.

“Toby used to go, and he was always accompanied by someone. I didn’t enjoy leaving him alone, and I know a lot of other people don’t either.”

Toby was only four years old when he died, and Giselle characterized him as a “little grumpy old man.”

“On February 1, he died of Pneumonia. The next day, I went to get Rory, a small Pomeranian puppy. He considers everyone to be his friend, and all he wants to do is play. At the day care, he has a lot of friends.”

In 2019, the business owner began her career as a dog walker from her house, and after a year, she relocated to a location next to her father’s tailor shop.

It was then enlarged and renovated into a huge, open-plan indoor building with a dog-friendly outside area.

Giselle and her two-person team have lots of things to keep the dogs occupied. “The summary has come to an end.”