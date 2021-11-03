To spare an MP from suspension,’shameful’ Conservatives rip up parliamentary norms.

To avoid one of their backbenchers from being suspended, Tory MPs “shamefully” agreed to rip up the parliamentary rule book.

Tory MPs elected to overlook the findings of a standards committee report that indicated ex-Environment Secretary Owen Paterson had exploited his position as an MP to promote two companies that paid him a combined £112,000 per year.

The Standards Committee found that he broke four areas of the MPs’ code of conduct and brought the Commons “into disgrace.”

Kathryn Stone, the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, recommended that he be barred from the Commons for six weeks, or 30 sitting days.

However, modifications to Parliament’s rules passed today in a vote will either delay or altogether eliminate any consequences.

Labour MPs could be heard shouting “shame” and “shameful” when the proposal was passed by 248 to 221 votes.

Damien Moore, a Tory MP from Southport, was one among those who voted in favor of the rule change.

“Tory Ministers and MPs just voted to over-rule an impartial cross-party committee which determined that a Conservative MP frequently broke the rules by pocketing over £100,000 a year to lobby ministers on behalf of his paymasters,” Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said.

“This is a complete embarrassment. “It’s all rotten to the core.” Speaking during the discussion, Standards Committee Chairman Chris Bryant said the vote may encourage the public to believe that this was “the Parliament that sanctioned cash for questions.”

The proposal will create a “bad precedent,” according to Daniel Bruce, chief executive of anti-corruption organisation Transparency International UK, and will “only strengthen the notion that politicians play by a different set of standards.”

Mr Paterson has vehemently challenged her findings, alleging that the probe was unfairly conducted, and that the way the investigation was done “undoubtedly” played a “significant role” in his wife Rose’s choice to commit suicide last year.

MPs on a Conservative-majority committee led by former culture secretary John Whittingdale will examine whether the standards system should be modeled after investigations of misconduct in other workplaces, including the right to representation, cross-examination of witnesses, and the right to appeal, under the new Tory proposals.

It will also look at Mr. Paterson’s case. “The summary has come to an end.”