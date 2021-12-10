To settle a parking dispute, a Florida man sprays a flamethrower at his neighbor’s car, according to police.

To settle a parking conflict, a Florida man is accused of shooting flames with a commercial flamethrower at a car with three teenagers inside.

Andre Abrams, 57, became enraged by his neighbors’ parking habits and took severe measures on November 30, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He utilized an XM42 Lite Flamethrower, which can throw flame up to 20 feet, according to authorities. Except in California and Maryland, the flamethrower does not require a license and can be lawfully purchased in any state.

Abrams is charged with three counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, according to court records. After paying a $15,000 bond, he was released. He is currently awaiting a decision from prosecutors on whether or not criminal charges will be filed.

The vehicle’s driver, Amari Singleton, told police that she and her two passengers saw Abrams approach them with the flamethrower. When Abrams began spraying the flame toward them, one of the passengers, Nate’talya Baker, 16, was in the car. Ashley Gainey, Baker’s mother, admitted their long-running feud with Abrams, saying he frequently scares her visitors with the flamethrower.

Gainey was quoted by the outlet as stating, “When he shoots it, it lights up the whole road.” “It appears to be daylight outside. He’ll pull it off in the dead of night.” Gainey claimed she witnessed Abrams firing the flamethrower at the teenagers and challenged him during the incident. “He aimed it at them,” she told the newspaper. “He was still shooting it when I came to the door.” There were no injuries as a result of the incident. The flames came within 5 feet of the car, according to police, and the youths were able to flee by the passenger side door.

Abrams claims to have had a long-running parking conflict with a neighboring household. He described the family as “the worst thing that could possibly happen to a community,” adding, “They’ve had conflicts with other residents, and it needs to be brought to light.” According to investigators, Abrams agreed to deploying the flamethrower but denied targeting the teenagers. According to WUFT, it’s unclear whether police seized the flamethrower.

This isn’t the first time Abrams has run into legal trouble. Between 2002 and 2004, he was convicted of three misdemeanor counts of domestic battery.