To ‘Send Him To Heaven,’ a Filipino woman brutally beats a US serviceman’s 3-year-old son to death.

According to officials, a 30-year-old lady from the Philippines was arrested in South Korea on Monday for the murder of a US serviceman’s 3-year-old son.

The lady, whose identity has not been revealed, is accused of killing the child in a room supplied to her by the bar where she worked in Pyeongtaek on Sunday evening, according to the South China Morning Post. The city is home to a high number of US Forces Korea personnel (USFK).

Prior to the incident, the boy’s father had requested her to care after the toddler and his 7-year-old sibling for a short while.

The bar owner, who discovered the 3-year-old boy’s death about 8 a.m. Sunday, alerted authorities to the event. According to the story, his older brother was uninjured.

A manhunt was initiated for the woman, but it was called off after police learned she had previously been apprehended after reports of her roaming the streets naked.

South China Morning Post quoted a senior Pyeongtaek police official as saying, “She was caught strolling around the street naked.”

“When questioned, she spoke in a jumbled manner. We believe she is dealing with a mental disease or a substance abuse problem,” he continued.

The woman confessed to assaulting the youngster during the initial questioning, but when pressed further, she reacted incoherently, according to the Korea Times.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, woman told police she was “trying to scare away evil spirits.”

She allegedly added, “The boy had a wicked soul in his body, so I struck him to send him to heaven.”

According to the South China Morning Post, a first drug test on the woman, who was formerly married to a Korean but is now divorced and legally remaining in the nation, came out negative. Urine and hair samples were sent to be forensically examined and tested.

According to reports, police have requested for an arrest warrant for the woman. They also requested that the victim’s autopsy be performed by Korea’s National Forensic Service.

According to USFK figures, there are around 28,000 American forces stationed in South Korea, including 19,500 Army soldiers, 7,800 airmen and women, 350 sailors, and 120 Marines.