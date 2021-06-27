To say goodbye, Loose Women pays tribute to Ruth Langsford.

On Wednesday, Loose Women broadcast a special homage to Ruth Langsford, who is leaving the programme for the summer.

Ruth will be missing from the ITV show because she will be co-hosting This Morning with her husband, Eamonn Holmes.

According to Mirror Online, Ruth and Eamonn will be taking over the reins from Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield for the entire summer.

Denise Welch and Gloria Hunniford have a heated debate on Loose Women.

Many fans will be overjoyed by the announcement, as many viewers were disappointed when Eamonn and Ruth were replaced with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary on Fridays.

“I think we’d all feel very awful if we didn’t remind the viewers that Ruth, of course, is leaving us for the summer to go next door and join her wonderful husband and do her summer of This Morning,” Denise Welch remarked as she introduced the homage to Ruth.

“So we thought we’d surprise you and show you some of Ruth’s best moments.”

Ruth was then seen in a video package having fun with her other panelists on the broadcast while also displaying her best stern expression.

“I’m not leaving,” Ruth explained, “because when you do a best bits, everyone says, ‘Thank you, it’s been wonderful working with you.’

“I’m moving next door, Eamonn, and I’ll be on This Morning for six weeks before returning.”

“However, because we do the handovers, I’ll be talking to you every day!”

Ruth, who co-hosted This Morning with Eamonn for 14 years, told OK! Magazine, “We’ll be doing seven weeks starting July.” It’s something I’m looking forward to.”

When The Mirror broke the news, the TV veterans were said to be “blindsided” by their replacement as well as “furious and unhappy.”