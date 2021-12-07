To save waste, Europeans are pressuring companies to allow personal electronic repairs.

According to the Associated Press, activists involved in a European-based movement with branches all around the world are pressuring firms to make personal electronics repairs more reasonable and accessible. The “right to repair” initiative aims to reduce electronic waste, which according to the United Nations was highest in Europe last year compared to any other continent.

According to the United Nations, Europe created 35 pounds of electronic waste per inhabitant last year. Large home appliances account for more than half of the electronic trash generated by European Union countries, and any electronics that aren’t recycled are frequently discarded in landfills or shipped to developing countries.

Repair Café Denmark, a nonprofit organization, hosts up to 15 events per week at libraries and community centers across the country where individuals may bring their broken equipment for free repairs from volunteers.

“We must look after the environment. We can’t afford to live the way we used to, so we need to start a movement to stop throwing things away that are still functional “Stig Bomholt, chairman of Repair Café Denmark, stated.

According to the Associated Press, Right to Repair Europe is a wider lobbying network that includes 80 organizations from 17 European nations. According to Chloe Mikolajczak, an activist for the movement, there are various impediments that make it difficult for owners to fix their gadgets.

“At the design stage, there are all these barriers,” she explained. “You know, whether it’s the usage of proprietary equipment, which means you have to have certain tools that are linked to the manufacturer to open a device, or whether it’s the fact that spare parts or repair information are very difficult to acquire,” says the author. Some activists are urging the European Union to incorporate “reparability indexes” with items to indicate how easy or difficult they are to repair. The proposal was taken up by France earlier this year, when it passed a legislation requiring sellers to include fix-it scores with their items.

“They know that if they buy a product with a very, very low grade, they shouldn’t expect it to be repairable,” Mikolajczak said.

The EU adopted new regulations earlier this year. This is a condensed version of the information.