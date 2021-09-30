To save his children, a Florida man captures an alligator in a trash can.

Eugene Bozzi knew he had to think quickly when his daughters alerted him to an alligator outside his Mount Dora house. That’s exactly what he did. All by himself, Bozzi trapped the beast using a trash can.

The alligator was originally discovered by the Florida father’s children when they were playing outside their home. Bozzi originally mistook the animal for a newborn gator when they told him about it. When he noticed the gator’s size, he felt he was in danger and hurriedly grabbed a trash can from his house to entrap it.

Bozzi, a U.S. Army veteran, told USA Today, “The first thing that came to mind was to safeguard my kids and the other youngsters outside.”

The video of the 26-year-old man’s journey with a garbage can and an alligator has already received over 10 million views on social media.

Bozzi is seen approaching the alligator with an open trash can, hoping to trap it, but the animal slowly backs away.

“Let me know when the head goes inside,” he says to the folks surrounding him as he continues to push ahead.

The alligator enters the container after a few moments of tense battle. Bozzi then manages to lift the garbage can and close the lid in front of the cheering crowd.

Bozzi detailed how he used the garbage can as a trap by saying, “I used the front like a hippo mouth.” He said, “I saw that he was more shy [sic]and was backing down, so I knew I had the advantage.”

Bozzi claimed he made a mistake by approaching the gator from the wrong angle at first, and the gator may have attacked him at that time. However, he claims that when the bin collided with the gator’s head, it threw the animal off.

Despite the fact that he was lauded as a hero on social media, Bozzi said he thought he was only doing his job.

Meanwhile, many people were concerned about how the alligator felt when it was confined and vanquished inside.

“Was it absolutely essential to do that?” He not only trapped the alligator in a wheelie bin, putting it under extra stress, but he also caught its foot. “Leave it alone and it will leave you alone,” one commenter said in response to the video.

The alligator, however, did not appear to be wounded, and no humans were hurt in the process, according to Bozzi. He threw the alligator into a.