To save her three children, a pregnant woman fights against a pack of stray dogs.

A pregnant mother fought off a group of stray dogs on her own and saved her three children’s lives.

After seeing her 5-year-old daughter being dragged away by the dogs on Tuesday, Seema Devi, from India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh, struggled with the dogs. After being attacked by the dogs, the mother and daughter were both taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Devi was inside her house cooking when the incident occurred, while her three children — 10-year-old Anuj, 5-year-old Pallavi, and 3-year-old Monu – were outside playing. Danveer Singh, her spouse, had left for work. When the lady heard her daughter scream for help, she ran outside to see a group of roughly six dogs pulling her away, according to the Deccan Herald.

Her two sons were also being attacked by the dogs.

Seema leapt to her feet and dashed to her children’s aid. She fought for nearly ten minutes before she was able to liberate her children from the aggressive creatures’ jaws. The mother kicked and shoved the dogs until they ran away.

In the attack, the mom and her three children were all injured. The strays had severely bitten the mother’s hands and pulled flesh from the torso of the 5-year-old girl. Both of their lives are in jeopardy. Doctors say the girl is traumatized as a result of the attack.

Police stated they would take all necessary steps to apprehend the stray dogs who assaulted the family.

“After receiving information of the incident, we went to the village. Since the family was harmed by stray dogs, there is no way to file a complaint in this case “Srikant Dwivedi, a police officer, told the Times of India. “A team from the municipal corporation visited the village and told the residents that a drive to trap stray dogs in the region would be conducted.”