To save her 8-year-old son, a woman fights off a leopard and chases it for a mile.

A woman in India valiantly fought off a leopard after following it for about a mile in order to spare her 8-year-old son from being kidnapped by the animal.

The mom, named as Kiran Baiga from a tribal community in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, fought the leopard with her own hands to save her son from its clutches, according to The Times of India.

Baiga was rushed to the hospital for treatment after being injured while fighting with the leopard on Sunday night. The child suffered deep fang wounds on his eyes, cheeks and chin and remains in stable condition.

When the leopard unexpectedly pounced on Baiga’s son, Rahul, she was seated outside her hut with her three children, including her infant kid in her lap. With its jaws, the monster snatched the boy and bolted. Before chasing the leopard, Baiga hurriedly handed her infant to her older children and took them inside their hut in Barijharia village near Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

She managed to discover the leopard lying on bushes with her son cradled under its claws after tracking it for around a kilometer (0.6 miles) late at night. Baiga is said to have leaped at the leopard and freed the infant from the claws. However, once she had liberated her child, the leopard attacked her again. She then snatched the leopard’s paw and slammed it against the wall. The locals rushed to her aid, and the leopard bolted when he saw the throng, according to English Jagran.

A dad from Himachal Pradesh, in northern India, battled off a leopard last week after the animal assaulted his daughter and tried to drag her away into the fields. The leopard pounced on the girl as she walked near the fields and snatched her.

The leopard was fought off by the girl’s father, who was nearby, using sticks and stones, and he was able to save her. The attack did not result in any significant harm to the girl.