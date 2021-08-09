To save Geronimo the alpaca, protesters are planning a march down Downing Street.

Animal rights activists are planning a rally on Downing Street on Monday (August 9) to preserve Geronimo the alpaca.

Geronimo has tested positive for bovine tuberculosis twice and has been ordered to be euthanized by the Department of Food, Environment, and Rural Affairs.

Helen Macdonald, who imported him from New Zealand, feels the tests are false positives, but she has been denied permission to test him a third time.

Ms Macdonald lost her final appeal to preserve her beloved cat at the High Court in London last week, and a warrant for his destruction has already been signed.

However, she has garnered widespread popular support, with more than 90,000 people signing a petition for Boris Johnson to put an end to the killings.

On Monday, a demonstration will begin at Defra’s offices in Smith Square in Westminster at 2 p.m., before proceeding to the gates of Downing Street.

Members of the Born Free Foundation, the Alpaca Society, and practicing vet and bovine TB policy expert Dr. Iain McGill are organizing the demonstration.

The marchers will be accompanied by a group of alpacas that have been trained to walk alongside people and are used to being in large groups, according to the organizers.

Geronimo is TB-free, according to the activists, and Defra’s tests are extremely likely to be wrong.

They want a different kind of test to be used to show Geronimo’s illness status before he died.

“Defra has known for many years that the TB skin test could be leading to false positive TB results in alpacas,” Dominic Dyer, of the Born Free Foundation, said before the protest.

“However, rather than allowing Geronimo to be tested for tuberculosis using a more accurate Actiphage PCR blood test, Defra Secretary George Eustice continues to order his death in order to avoid increased scrutiny over the Government’s bovine TB control policy in cattle, alpacas, and badgers.”

Along with alpacas, badgers have been victims of the fight against bovine tuberculosis, with mass culling being used to stem the spread of the disease since 2013, causing widespread outrage.

Protesters are urging the Prime Minister to order the Environment Secretary to immediately halt the killings.