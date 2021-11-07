To save Christmas, Sajid Javid is urging people to obtain Covid-19 booster shots.

As part of a “national goal” to avert a return to coronavirus restrictions over the holidays, the elderly and fragile have been advised to obtain their Covid-19 booster shots.

Although around 10 million people in the UK have received a booster shot, the Department of Health and Social Care estimates that 30% of over-80s and 40% of over-50s in England have yet to have one.

The coronavirus booster vaccine will be given to three million more people in England next week.

Six months after their second shot, people over 50 and those most at risk from Covid-19 are eligible for a booster.

Younger relatives should encourage eligible parents and grandparents to take advantage of the offer of a booster and flu vaccine, according to Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

He stated that the country can “avoid a return to restrictions and enjoy Christmas” if “we all join together and perform our role.”

“In less than two months, almost 10 million people in the UK have had their Covid-19 booster and third injections,” Mr Javid said.

“As we reach this milestone, I want to express my gratitude to those who have stepped forward and urge everyone around the country to get vaccinated, protected, and boosted.”

“We know that immunity begins to diminish after six months, especially among the elderly and vulnerable, and booster immunizations will help individuals stay safe this winter.”

“I strongly urge everybody who is eligible for a Covid-19 booster or flu vaccine to take up the offer as soon as you can.

“For those who aren’t yet eligible, please assist your parents, grandparents, or other vulnerable loved ones in getting their vaccinations; it could save their lives.”

“And if you haven’t received your first and second vaccinations yet, it’s not too late; the NHS will always welcome you with open arms.”

“This truly is a national mission. We can get through this difficult winter, avoid a return to limitations, and enjoy Christmas if we all work together and do our part.” The third jab might become a need to avoid travel restrictions, perhaps driving booster adoption even higher.

The official advice has been updated. “The summary has come to an end.”