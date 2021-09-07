To save another canine who is in the hospital, a pet dog fights a deadly snake.

A dog is in severe condition after being bitten by a snake several times while attempting to protect another dog.

Milly, five years old, and Tonka, five months old, had an encounter with the reptile in the backyard of a Queensland home on Monday.

Milly, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, had been bitten numerous times in the neck and legs by a dangerous eastern brown snake, according to their owner, Madeline, who ran to the backyard after hearing some disturbance. By the time Madeline arrived at the yard, the dog had already begun to show signs of poison.

Madeline, a paramedic, told the publication, “She appears to have shielded her tiny brother Tonka, who didn’t catch any venom.”

She rushed both dogs to the veterinarian. Tonka was permitted to return home, but Milly, his “big sister,” remained in the hospital. Milly has been given antivenom and is hooked up to an IV. She’ll be kept in the hospital for a few days while doctors check for organ failure.

“I’ve seen a lot of brown snake bites in my time as a paramedic. When it happens in your own home, it’s terrifying, but hurting my pets is a different issue. It just goes to show that you don’t have to live in the bush to come across them,” Madeline explained to the newspaper.

“Like any other Australian, you just have to be careful,” she said, urging residents to be watchful and keep their lawns short and immaculate. It’s critical to understand the basics of snakebite first aid and have the phone information for your local snake catcher.”

Madeline also posted a warning on Facebook to fellow pet owners.

“Snakes are out and about now that spring has arrived. My two babies are in the veterinary hospital, one of them is critically ill. A snake catcher confirmed the presence of a Brown snake. We also live adjacent to a popular park. She commented on Facebook, “Suburb Deebing Heights.”

The snake was taken from the backyard after it was injured in the contact with the dogs.