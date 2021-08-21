To save Americans in Kabul, the SEAL who shot Bin Laden says he only needs 9 men.

During the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, a former Navy SEAL who murdered Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden told Fox News on Friday that he could rescue Americans from Kabul with “nine guys.”

On Primetime with Will Cain, Robert O’Neill examined the situation in Afghanistan and suggested that several US admirals and generals should have resigned or been sacked as a result of recent events in the nation.

O’Neill was a member of SEAL Team Six, which carried out the raid in Abbottabad, Pakistan, that killed bin Laden in 2011. Later, he claimed to have administered the killing blow to bin Laden himself, albeit this claim has been disputed by another Navy SEAL who was present at the time.

“I’m a huge believer in the term KISS: Keep things simple, stupid,” O’Neill told Cain. I was also speaking with another SEAL Team Six operator with whom I had spent 20 years. Tiny is what I’m going to call him.”

“And Tiny told me, ‘Here’s how you get the Americans out,’ Tiny said. With a hammer, make a small smash. “And that’s it,” he said.

He then went on to describe how he would go about rescuing Americans still trapped in Kabul.

“Look, I don’t want to be in charge, but if I were, what would I do with the Americans?” Cool. Give me nine gentlemen. I’m going to wander through the streets, killing everyone I see, and grabbing the Americans. “It isn’t difficult,” O’Neill asserted.

“However, we have those people in leadership who are a disgrace. I’m surprised that at least 30 generals and admirals haven’t resigned or been sacked as of today.

“But we won’t because we have a commander-in-chief who was elected notwithstanding whatever happened at 4 a.m. on election night. This is complete bullshit. He described it as “insulting.”

That looks to be a reference to baseless reports of election irregularities in 2020.

“Every veteran, every Marine, every airman, every navy SEAL… coastguards… everyone I’ve talked to today, all they say is they feel gross,” O’Neill continued.

“And that’s exactly how you should be feeling. You should be disgusted. We do not seek permission from the Taliban. Do you have any idea what we do? “All we do is kick their asses,” he explained.

