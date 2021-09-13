To save a drowning man, a brave Florida firefighter swims past an alligator.

On September 11, a Nassau County firefighter saved the life of a guy who had fallen into an alligator-infested pool by accident.

A crowd had collected around a roadside pool near Dunn Avenue, Nassau County, when firefighter Joshua Berglin, 26, and his partner noticed it.

Following that, the two rescue personnel noticed a truck that had veered into the river and was swiftly sinking. Berglin felt he had to act swiftly when he saw someone still inside the waterlogged vehicle.

This website reached out to the brave firefighter, who told CBS News Action Jax that he was more concerned for the victim’s safety than for his own.

“Pull up,” he said. Dive right in. I didn’t give it a second thought. Someone was in there, and when we discovered that, it was a case of ‘go in and get him out.’

But it wasn’t until the firefighter was submerged that he realized how perilous his rescue attempt had become.

“I’m hearing ‘there’s a gator, there’s a gator, there’s a gator, there’s a gator, there’s a gator, there’s a gator, there’s a gator, there’s a gator, there’s a gator, there’s a

“Go in and get the person and get him out of there as quickly as you can; he’s bobbing his head underwater and struggling to remain afloat.”

Berglin persisted on his risky mission, and after two minutes he had managed to navigate the alligator and approach the unnamed man, who was described as “floating in-between both driver and passenger seat.”

“His windows were open, so I reached in, grabbed his arms, and basically pulled to try to get him out,” he explained.

“If someone needs aid, I’m simply going to go for it, you know?” the Nassau County firefighter stated.

The sufferer was brought to a local hospital and is expected to recover completely.

American alligators were once on the verge of extinction, but they have since made a remarkable comeback since being listed as an endangered species by the US Fish and Wildlife Service in 1967.

This isn’t the first time alligators have gotten humans into trouble.

In September 2021, a woman in South Carolina was pulled into a lagoon by an 8-foot-long alligator and somehow survived.

A similar-sized alligator was released from a storm drain in Westchester, Florida, earlier this month.

In addition. This is a condensed version of the information.