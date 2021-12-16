To reduce emissions, freight train companies are testing hydrogen- and battery-powered locomotives.

The BNSF railroad announced on Wednesday that it will test a hydrogen-powered locomotive on its tracks. Canadian Pacific is also testing hydrogen as a source of energy for its technologies.

Natural gas and battery-powered solutions have been investigated by other railroads. Major locomotive makers Wabtec and Caterpillar’s Progress Rail unit are attempting to develop locomotives that run on alternative fuels.

Canadian National Railroad has also stated that it aims to test a battery-powered locomotive to transport freight throughout Pennsylvania, while Union Pacific has stated that as battery-powered locomotives become more generally available, it would like to use them in certain of its railyards.

All railroads stated that these are simply pilot testing at this time, and that new technology will not be ready to replace diesel locomotives for several years at the very least.

“This technology has the potential to cut carbon emissions while being cost competitive, so it could one day be a lower-carbon answer for line-haul service,” said John Lovenburg, BNSF’s vice president of environmental.

Another factor that may delay the replacement of diesel locomotives is that railways typically keep locomotives for decades in order to gain their money’s worth. Thousands of locomotives are also in storage at major freight railways as a result of industry management changes over the last five years that have allowed them to deploy fewer locomotives due to a reliance on longer trains.

According to The Association of American Railroads, railroads currently move freight more effectively than trucks. On average, freight trains can transport one ton of cargo over 480 miles per gallon of fuel. However, major railroads in the United States burn about 3.4 million gallons of diesel fuel per year.

BNSF didn’t indicate when the hydrogen-powered locomotive it hopes to deploy will be ready to test, but a representative for Canadian Pacific said the company plans to start utilizing three hydrogen-powered locomotives across Alberta next year. Earlier this year, CP won a $15 million grant, more than doubling the amount it intended to invest in the program.

The railways would have to invest millions in new fueling stations before they could make significant adjustments to their locomotive fleets. This is a condensed version of the information.