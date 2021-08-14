To reclaim his gun, the Plymouth killer took an anger management course.

According to accounts, the Plymouth killer who killed five people, including a three-year-old girl, had to take an anger management course to regain his weapons license.

Before his fatal spree, Jake Davison, 22, showed sympathy for the misogynistic “incel” movement and expressed an interest in mass shootings.

His own mother, who was the first victim of his atrocity, is said to have tried to get him help for his mental health concerns.

Davison was the lawful owner of the gun he used to murder his victims before turning it on himself on Thursday.

In December of last year, police suspended his guns license, which he had held since 2018, due to concerns about his competence to handle a weapon, but he received it reinstated last month.

According to the Guardian, Davison had to take an anger management course to regain his license, and police declared him competent to possess the three-shot shotgun again a few months ago, despite previous concerns.

He “had a quarrel with two youths and was reported to police in 2020,” according to reports, but he had no prior offenses and agreed to attend the course.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), an officers watchdog, will launch a formal investigation into how police handled his weapons license.

The identities of the deceased were confirmed by police in a statement.

“Devon and Cornwall Police can officially disclose the identities of those who died as a result of a shooting incident in Keyham, Plymouth on Thursday, August 12, 2021,” it said.

“All of the deceased were residents of the Keyham neighborhood. Jake Davison, 22, has been identified as the perpetrator.

“One of the victims has been named as Maxine Davison, also known as Maxine Chapman, 51, the offender’s mother. Sophie Martyn, three, and her father, Lee Martyn, 43, were also killed. Stephen Washington, who was 59 years old, died as well. Kate Shepherd, 66, was the final victim, who was hurt on the scene and died later at Derriford Hospital.”

Following the shootings, a large crowd gathered in North Down Crescent Park, Keyham, to lay flowers and light candles in memory of those killed by Davison.

On the Reddit forums, the killer is reported to have expressed his hate-filled ideas. “The summary has come to an end.”