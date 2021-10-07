To receive toys in time for the holidays, Walmart and Target have resorted to chartering cargo ships.

According to the Associated Press, as the holiday season approaches, toy companies are struggling to get products to retailers due to a crippling supply network shortage, which might mean fewer items on shelves come December.

Companies are scrambling to locate alternate ports and containers for shipping goods, with some flying the toys in rather than shipping them by boat to assure delivery by Christmas. Basic Fun, a toy maker, is leaving certain products in China in the hopes of lower costs.

Shipping container costs have risen to six times their previous levels, with some CEOs reporting charges as high as $20,000, up from $3,000 last year. To deal with the rising costs, major stores such as Walmart and Target are chartering their own ships.

Jay Foreman, CEO of Basic Fun, adds, “We’ve never left product behind in this fashion.” “We didn’t have much of a choice.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

With only three months till Christmas, Basic Fun has made an unprecedented decision: it will leave one-third of its legendary Tonka Mighty Dump Trucks in China.

Why? Transportation expenses to get the yellow hefty toy to U.S. land are now 40 percent of the retail price, which is around $26, due to rising shipping container rates and blockages in the supply network. This is a significant increase from the 7% reported a year earlier. It also excludes the cost of transporting the product from ports in the United States to merchants.

Toy makers, like all manufacturers, have been dealing with supply chain issues since the epidemic began, and have temporarily closed operations in China in early 2020. Then, as a result of the lockdowns, U.S. shops temporarily reduced or suspended manufacturing. Since the spring, the issue has only gotten worse, with businesses struggling to meet soaring demand for a variety of goods from re-entering buyers.

Bottlenecks are a problem for manufacturers at factories and vital ports like Long Beach, California—and everywhere in between. Furthermore, manpower shortages in the United States have made unloading cargo from ships and loading it onto trucks problematic.

But there’s a lot riding on holiday sales for the approximately $33 billion toy business in the United States. The fourth quarter provides for 70% of the company’s annual revenue. On. This is a condensed version of the information.