To receive our Echo St Helens Live newsletter, fill out the form below.

The St Helens Live newsletter will deliver the most up-to-date information to your mailbox.

St Helens Live is a weekly newsletter that covers the most important stories, including breaking news, community-based material, and much more.

Our local district reporters Annie Williams and Aaron Curran, who have covered the main stories from throughout the borough, wrote the newsletter.

1) Go to our newsletter preference center page on our website.

2) Fill in your email address at the top, then check the box labeled

3) At the bottom, click Save Changes, and you’re done.

After that, you’ll get a confirmation email that your registration was successful.

The Echo also publishes newsletters dedicated to different topics, such as MyWirral and Sefton Live.