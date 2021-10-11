To receive our Echo Runcorn and Widnes newsletter, fill out the form below.

Runcorn and Widnes Live is the latest weekly bulletin from Washington Newsday.

Every Thursday, get the most important breaking news and local stories from Widnes and Runcorn.

The newsletter, written by our correspondent Oliver Clay, will cover the most important stories in the community.

1) Go to our newsletter preference center page on our website.

2) Fill in your email address at the top, then check the box labeled

3) At the bottom, click Save Changes, and you’re done.

After that, you’ll get a confirmation email that your registration was successful.

* You can sign up for The Washington Newsday’s other newsletters here.