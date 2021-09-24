To rebuild trust with France, a French official said the US will need to do “intensive work.”

Last week, French outrage at an agreement between the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia reached a boiling point, and while France’s alliance with the United States remains intact, authorities will not soon forget the AUKUS pact.

According to the Associated Press, a French general took over a major NATO command center in Virginia this week from another French commander, as scheduled. Officials also reaffirmed their willingness to work with the United States to combat Islamic militants in Africa.

Rebuilding confidence with the United States “will not be easy, and it will take time,” according to a senior French official. “It will entail big labor, rigorous work,” the person, who was not authorised to speak publicly, added.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The United States and its longest ally, France, have always had fraternal connections, but they’ve also been defined by deep French anxiety over their equality.

Concerns about being the relationship’s junior partner erupted last week when the US, UK, and Australia unveiled a new Indo-Pacific security cooperation targeted at combating a rising China. The AUKUS accord not only canceled a multibillion-dollar submarine deal between France and Australia, but it also pointedly ignored them, fostering a sense of fear that has plagued Paris since WWII’s end.

France has long resented what it regards as Anglo-Saxon arrogance on the international stage, and has not shied away from mobilizing opposition to notions of British and German supremacy in subjects ranging from trade to combat.

From Indochina to Iraq, successive American presidents have disregarded French cautions regarding military intervention. Lessons acquired in Vietnam and Algeria did not transfer to France. When France has supported military actions in the past, such as in Syria in 2013, the Americans have retreated.

