To put FBIA to the test.

After an initial plea from detectives last week was followed by additional weekend requests – following a spate of violent attacks – the manhunt for wanted suspect Lee Martin has continued.

Martin was first sought after a lady was kidnapped and stabbed in Solihull on September 5.

However, West Midlands Police said the 41-year-old is now wanted for questioning in connection with a slew of other crimes across the region.

Police have advised the public to exercise cautious and not approach 41-year-old Martin, who is accused of ramming traffic officers in an attempt to elude punishment.

Here’s what we know so far about Martin’s disappearance, which has made national headlines since last week.