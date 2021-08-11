To ‘punish’ her father and siblings, a 15-year-old girl allegedly poisoned them with weedicide.

After reportedly poisoning her father and brothers, a 15-year-old girl has been taken into custody. The teen was allegedly “punishing” her family members for reprimanding her, according to police.

The terrible occurrence occurred on July 28 in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, according to The Times Of India.

According to reports, the girl mixed a chemical weedicide into the food that her father, 6-year-old younger sister, and 16-year-old older brother ate. All three members of the family became unwell right away and were sent to a local hospital for treatment. Rachit and Ankita, the father’s siblings, died on August 8, while the father died on August 4.

A local politician reported the poisoning fatalities to the police. On Monday, family members, including the child and her mother, were interrogated as part of the investigation, and the horrifying reality was revealed.

“Investigations into the food poisoning event, in which three family members died between August 4 and 8, have unearthed astonishing facts, and it has now come to light that a little girl in the house plotted the murder of family members,” a top police officer told The Times Of India.

The girl, a juvenile, was reportedly enraged at her brother and parents for asking her to help with home tasks. She was also irritated following an incident in which she was reprimanded and thrashed.

She bought a weedicide on the day of the incident and mixed it into a vegetable dish she had made at home. Despite the fact that her younger sister did not want to eat, the girl persuaded her to do so. The accused avoided eating the entrée entirely, opting instead for rice and pickles.

All four of her family members, including her mother Geeta, became unwell shortly after eating the lunch. The mother, on the other hand, was saved. The adolescent is also accused of feeding the poisoned food to two domestic goats. It’s unclear whether the animals were able to live.

The girl’s behavior attracted suspicion, according to police, once the investigation began. The officers kept a tight eye on her after that.

Her mother filed a police report accusing her of murdering her family members after she confessed to the acts.