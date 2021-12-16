To prove his loyalty to his girlfriend, a man locks his genitals with a padlock.

People do insane things when they are in love, from getting tattoos to lying to their parents. However, one young man in Thailand went a step further to demonstrate his devotion to his partner: he “locked” his genitals with a padlock.

On December 14, the man’s girlfriend paid him a visit. He came up with the notion of “locking” his genitals to display his dedication to the young woman after a long talk with her. In order to keep his word, the boy bought a real padlock and used it to ‘lock’ his genitals.

The man’s identify has not been revealed.

What appeared to be a good concept at the time quickly backfired. When the man’s mother walked past his room, she heard him scream in anguish. Panicked, the mom ran inside to check what was wrong, only to discover her son in an unusual situation, according to World of Buzz.

The man said he “locked” his genitals two days ago to show his lover that he wouldn’t mess with other ladies. When the mother noticed that he had been struggling to remove the lock, she immediately requested assistance.

Medics arrived at the house and saw the man’s swollen genitals as a result of being “locked” for 48 hours. They attempted to cut the padlock away first, but when that failed, they used a different key to open it. They rushed the victim to a local hospital after breaking the lock, according to Hype.

His mother informed local news outlets that her son was not on drugs, that he was well-behaved, and that he frequently assisted her with work.

Any relationship’s survival depends on its ability to maintain loyalty. Some may argue, however, that there are more appropriate methods to express your love for your mate.