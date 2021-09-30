To prove he’s not the fugitive, Brian Laundrie’s doppelganger creates a TikTok account and becomes an overnight sensation.

As the search for Brian Laundrie, the man wanted in Gabbi Petito’s high-profile death, enters its second week, an unidentified guy who bears a strong likeness to Laundrie has resorted to TikTok to establish that he is not the fugitive.

On TikTok, the lookalike @notbrianlaundrie made a profile with the message “Just trying to prove that I’m #NotBrianLaundrie.” I’d be delighted to answer any questions.” According to the New York Post, the account has received more than 530,000 likes and nearly 2 million views in less than 24 hours.

“I just want to put an end to all of these rumors,” the man added in his first post, which received 1.8 million views.

He urged his fans to provide advice on how to prevent getting attacked if someone mistook him for Laundrie in a video. He sought advise on how to respond to those who believe he is Laundrie.

In another video, he stated, “I’m travelling across the country tomorrow for my cousin’s wedding, and it’s a really lengthy flight.” “So, if you have any advice on how to avoid being attacked or suspected of being this guy, please share it with me. “Leave a remark or duet this,” he said.

Many viewers used the opportunity to question the doppelganger as if he were Laundrie.

“Where would you go, Mr. Not Brian, if you wanted to hide from the world for a few weeks, months, or years?” one user wondered. Another poster inquired, “What are your comfort items while hiking the Appalachian Trail?”

A new photo shows the man dressed in sunglasses, a mask, and a hat, as though he’s getting ready for the flight he stated he’ll be taking. As he began his journey, he urged his viewers to wish him luck.

Before boarding the airplane, the man also posted a video of himself sitting against a wall, eating breakfast in private. Later, he updated his viewers from a rented car, stating that he had arrived safely at his destination. Thanks to the mask and hat, he said the travel was relatively uneventful.

Brian Laundrie, a 23-year-old Long Island native, has been the target of a huge FBI manhunt. Petito, his 22-year-old lover, was discovered dead on the property.