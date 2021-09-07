To protest poor road conditions, a Florida man fills a pothole with a banana tree instead of cement.

A Florida man, fed up with a troublesome pothole in the middle of the street, decided to make a statement about road conditions by planting a banana tree in the cement crater.

After becoming annoyed with repeatedly patching the pothole with cement, Bryan Raymond of Fort Myers, Florida, planted the banana tree on Thursday night. Raymond, who runs a shop on the same street as the pothole, told WBBH-TV that his security cameras had regularly seen the hole cause automobile damage.

“If we have to maintain it and make sure no one gets hurt, we’ll put something obvious there to make sure no one gets in the hole,” Raymond told the news organization.

Because the road is on a private street, business owners, not the county, are responsible for its upkeep, according to Raymond. Raymond told the news site that the pothole felt like the perfect statement because it was deep enough to fit the tree.

Following the planting of the tree, a number of local drivers expressed their support for the decision and praised Raymond for his sense of humour in the face of the circumstance.

“I think it’s hilarious, and I adore it. Scott Shein told WBBH, “We should have more of these.” “I believe it’s conveying a message.”

When John Hulker, a resident of Fort Myers, first saw the tree, he was taken aback. Hulker told WINK-TV, “I pulled up and I’m like, is that really a tree in the center of the road?”

“Me and my wife started giggling instantaneously as soon as we noticed the reconstructed pothole,” Nicholas Angus told the news source.

Angus said, however, that while the tree may appear to be a humorous remark, it really worsens road conditions because drivers must now swerve more dramatically to avoid hitting the plant.

“The tree makes it more difficult to navigate the next pothole, which is immediately next to it. Because I usually just drive over the pothole, but there’s a big tree in the way, and you can’t drive through a tree,” Angus explained to WINK.

While the tree made a statement, local business owners would eventually need to come up with a more sustainable alternative, according to Charlie Lopez.

