To protect LGBT+ patients, the Cancer Trust is making “important” enhancements.

A Liverpool NHS trust has unveiled its aims to address cancer care disparities.

Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Foundation Trust, which has three locations throughout Merseyside, is working to improve the experience of LGBT+ patients, who are more likely to face discrimination based on their sexual orientation and gender identity.

According to data, a portion of LGBT+ people in the United States are afraid of prejudice when seeking healthcare.

According to a University of Nottingham study on the quality of care for LGBT+ elders, 26% of respondents had experienced homophobia and transphobia from healthcare personnel.

In some places, the number of LGBT+ people who are screened for cervical cancer is much lower than the overall population.

According to the University of Salford, compared to 7% of the general population, 19% of lesbian and bisexual women over 25 had never had a smear test.

Transgender males and non-binary people born with a female gender identification are notably underrepresented, with 42% never attending a screening and nearly two-thirds reporting a bad experience with their gender identity.

Early smear screenings for cervical cancer patients could be the difference between life and death.

One of the NHS trusts working to improve LGBT+ cancer care is the Clatterbridge Cancer Centre.

“As a healthcare provider, we want to ensure our patients and their families receive the best possible support and treatment, regardless of how they identify,” Andrew Corns, therapeutic radiographer and chairwoman of the Clatterbridge Cancer Centre LGBT+ staff network, told The Washington Newsday.

“Working with our team to provide knowledge and training so they can deliver care that is unique to a patient and their circumstances is one of our top goals.

“Our Trust provides a comfortable environment for our LGBT+ employees, allowing them to freely express themselves at work, therefore it benefits both parties.”

“In cancer treatment, workers frequently work with the elderly, where visibility of LGBT+ individuals is already an issue,” he noted.

"However, society has become more open and loud about gender and sexuality exploration. The healthcare industry is experiencing difficulties."