To protect identities, more than 120K photos of Afghan allies have been removed from the public domain.

According to Pentagon press secretary John Kirby, the Department of Defense has erased thousands of pictures relating to Afghans who have assisted the US in military operations over the previous 20 years.

Kirby said the department removed thousands of still images and videos from DVIDS [Defense Visual Information Distribution Service] “that would show the faces or any other identifiable information about many of the Afghans that we have worked for, supported, and have supported us over the last 20 years” around the time the US began evacuating forces from Afghanistan in August and September.

When asked how many photos were taken down, Kirby said, “about 124,000 photographs, still images, and roughly 17,000 films remain unpublished.”

Kirby went on to say that the “massive project” of erasing all photographs and videos had been revealed previously in order to safeguard the identities of Afghans who “were still attempting to escape out of the country, and frankly, still are today.”

According to Kirby, the Defense Department had cause to believe the Taliban would go after anyone suspected of working with the US, as well as their family members.

“I didn’t reveal it because we were in the middle of it at the time.” “It wouldn’t make sense to announce to the public that we were archiving these photographs before we were finished,” Kirby explained. “And because it’s still a work in progress, this isn’t the kind of thing I wanted to have to discuss.” We’re still attempting to get a large number of Afghans out of the country.” The Pentagon spokeswoman stated it was his choice to remove the photographs and that he outsourced the assignment to the Defense Media Activity’s leadership.

“My instruction was that any imagery that may be used to identify individuals or family members throughout the last 20 years of war be kept unpublished for a limited time, and it is limited time.” And everything was done with extreme caution,” Kirby explained.

