To protect “fragile services,” Southport and Ormskirk hospitals will collaborate with other trusts.

As leaders fight to maintain their services, the hospitals in Southport and Ormskirk have legally collaborated with another trust.

The board of Southport and Ormskirk Hospitals NHS Trust overwhelmingly accepted a plan to form a long-term collaboration with St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, with the support of NHS England.

Concerns about a dozen “fragile” programs, the trust’s financial situation, and its challenges to attract and keep workers prompted the decision.

As a result, Ann Marr OBE, the chief executive of the St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, has been named to the same position at Southport and Ormskirk.

Anne-Marie Stretch, who presently serves as STHK’s deputy chief executive and director of human resources, has also been promoted to managing director. She will be in charge of the trust’s day-to-day operations and will oversee the executive staff, which will remain intact.

Ann and Anne-Marie will join the board of directors of Southport and Ormskirk, with Ann continuing as chief executive of St Helens and Knowsley.

Southport and Ormskirk will benefit from the “benefits and experiences” of an Outstanding-rated trust, according to hospital officials. The long-term collaboration will ensure high-quality and sustainable services, give staff greater flexibility, make the best use of resources, and give Southport and Ormskirk the “benefits and experiences” of an Outstanding-rated trust.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has given St Helens and Knowsley an exceptional rating, and the annual NHS Staff Survey has given it a high score. The two trusts have a history of collaborating – most significantly, since 2014, Southport and Ormskirk’s pathology service has been supported by Whiston Hospital.

Meanwhile, Southport and Ormskirk are still categorized as “needs improvement,” but have made great progress in the last 18 months. That opinion was echoed in the CQC’s most recent assessment, which did not change its overall rating because Covid-19 limits precluded a comprehensive inspection.

The new partnership will also complement the Shaping Care Together program, which is now ongoing in Southport, Formby, and West Lancashire and aims to future-proof NHS services by bringing together local health and social care partners.

